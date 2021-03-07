$50.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.
Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 103,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.
In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
