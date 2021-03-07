$50.40 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $50.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $44.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. 103,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $54.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,327.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock valued at $655,924. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $230,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

