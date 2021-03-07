$122.66 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report sales of $122.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $132.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $97.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $610.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $617.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $711.40 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.36.

Shares of TNDM stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,628. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.00.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $1,504,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,817. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

