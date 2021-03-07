BOOM Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $4,706.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,204,784 coins and its circulating supply is 782,174,051 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

