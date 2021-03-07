Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on RANJY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $35.13.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.9804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.