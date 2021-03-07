Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

SON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.22. 542,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

