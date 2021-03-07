NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Up 74% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

