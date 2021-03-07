Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Tops $593,496.36

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $593,496.36 and $2,232.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 71% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

