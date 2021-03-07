Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BNEFF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $98.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.95.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

