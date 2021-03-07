$369.38 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post sales of $369.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $398.46 million. FirstCash reported sales of $466.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 295,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 13.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 9.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,774,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FirstCash by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.