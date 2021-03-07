Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post $152.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.80 million to $158.90 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of $423.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year sales of $357.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.05 million to $377.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $751.69 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $771.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.72. 195,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,942. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.71. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $253.88. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $129,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

