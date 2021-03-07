Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 3,677,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,399,543. The firm has a market cap of $106.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.