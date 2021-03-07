Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.67 ($2.14).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Quilter in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Quilter stock traded down GBX 1.78 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 148.37 ($1.94). 4,121,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,522. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 161.70 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

