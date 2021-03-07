Analysts Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Price Target at $20.40

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Olin from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OLN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,940. Olin has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,645,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 6,731.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,832 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $14,610,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 41.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 556,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

