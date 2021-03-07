Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report sales of $4.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $7.54 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 million to $14.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.77 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,998. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $509.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $856,400 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.