NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.33. 2,175,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NetApp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in NetApp by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in NetApp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

