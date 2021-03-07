Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $931.85 on Major Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $902,738.55 and $34,714.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $931.85 or 0.01806197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00463635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00076846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00080565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00459445 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.