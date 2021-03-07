$1.41 EPS Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.40. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.16. 4,470,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,533. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

