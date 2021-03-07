Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 386.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.13. 3,789,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,638. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

