Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.
PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
NYSE:PRG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.40. PROG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
