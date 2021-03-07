Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:PRG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.40. PROG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. PROG’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

