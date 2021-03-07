Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to post $12.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the lowest is $11.20 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $65.30 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $65.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000.

NASDAQ NGMS traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,231. NeoGames has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

