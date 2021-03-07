Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,064. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $2,764,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

