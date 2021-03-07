Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.63.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,064. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $2,764,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
