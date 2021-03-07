TitanSwap Price Tops $0.98 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $52.38 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TITAN is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

