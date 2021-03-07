QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Achieves $103.03 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $103.03 million and $9.03 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

