$0.92 EPS Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PSXP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.73. 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,436. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

