Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $176.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,397 shares of company stock worth $3,983,350. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 250.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,294,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.07. 178,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,720. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $262.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

