EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.43. EQT reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,308,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,315. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. EQT has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

