PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,828,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 926,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,517. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

