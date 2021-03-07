Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

