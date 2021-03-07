Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after buying an additional 5,288,239 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,505 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,799,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,582,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.53. The company has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

