NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NCS Multistage stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $70.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 51.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage will post -37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

