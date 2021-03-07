Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUSN shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Adams Street Partners Llc sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $56,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,781,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,121. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.