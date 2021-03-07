Xponance Inc. Buys 32,361 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,869 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $189.99. 10,266,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,061. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.88 billion, a PE ratio of -119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

