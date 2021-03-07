Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 220.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla stock opened at $597.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $798.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock valued at $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

