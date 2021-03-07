-$0.19 EPS Expected for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKHS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of WKHS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.73. 21,955,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,544,260. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $518,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,600 shares in the company, valued at $7,019,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,521,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after buying an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

