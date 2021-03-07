Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $10.27 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 23,598,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,824,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

