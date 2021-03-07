Ren (REN) Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002335 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $159.03 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.38 or 0.00790681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00030649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

