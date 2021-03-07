Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Cowen upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of HP stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,577,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,010. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $32.46.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

