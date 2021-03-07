Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) PT at €153.86

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.86 ($181.01).

DB1 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

ETR DB1 traded down €0.85 ($1.00) during trading on Friday, hitting €131.75 ($155.00). 480,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €135.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €140.67.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

