Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 127,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 11,680,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,788. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

