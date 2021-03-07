$0.08 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. StarTek posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
StarTek stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 50,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,592. The company has a market cap of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.05.
About StarTek
StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.
