$0.08 EPS Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.06. StarTek posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StarTek by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of StarTek in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 50,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,592. The company has a market cap of $334.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

