Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 497,578 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,578 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for about 2.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $72,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,722,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 81,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 7,497,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,581. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.