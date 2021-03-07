Brokerages Anticipate Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) to report ($0.50) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anchiano Therapeutics.

Shares of Anchiano Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,290. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Anchiano Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

