ZeuxCoin Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,810.16 and $7,783.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00055605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.13 or 0.00790819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00027221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00060288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00042193 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

