Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. SFL posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SFL in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SFL by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 4,715.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. 1,317,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,699. The company has a market cap of $937.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

