WOM Protocol One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $19.78 million and $1.09 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00784863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00042089 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.