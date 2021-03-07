Keep4r Trading 6.1% Higher This Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00011986 BTC on major exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $480,561.66 and approximately $56,434.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00465078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00068148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00080755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00457192 BTC.

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

