Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Reduced by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,060 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $57,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,786,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,972 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,860,288,000 after buying an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after buying an additional 1,828,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a 200 day moving average of $205.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

