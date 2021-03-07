Prosper Achieves Market Cap of $20.39 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Prosper has a total market cap of $20.39 million and $3.84 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00008935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.20 or 0.00465078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00068148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00080755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.18 or 0.00457192 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

