Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

COF traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,501. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $128.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

