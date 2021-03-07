Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 2,231 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,480,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $857,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,309 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after purchasing an additional 284,761 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 371,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,910,000 after purchasing an additional 193,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,622 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of CP stock traded up $11.17 on Friday, hitting $362.66. The stock had a trading volume of 440,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,963. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

